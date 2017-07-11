A light aircraft made a crash landing on a golf course in Japan, with just the pilot on board who survived
Plane Crashes On Japan Golf Course
A light aircraft has crashed at the Himeji Aioi Country Club in south-west Japan.
It had one man on board who has survived without life-threatening injuries.
Related: Watch as plane makes emergency landing on golf course
The plane made an emergency landing at the golf course in the Kansai region, according to local police and Japanese news outlet xinhuanet.com.
Pictures show the wreckage.
The local fire department said the aircraft had just the pilot onboard, a male, who somehow escaped without life-threatening injuries.
Best Non-Golf Deals Amazon Prime Day 2017
These incredible deals are available today only!
Amazon Prime Day 2017: The Best Golf Deals
Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, here's how…
Ping G400 Range Revealed
Pictures of new Ping G400 clubs have been…
They said the pilot managed to walk away, and asked for help from a guesthouse at the golf course.
The local police and fire departments are investigating the accident.