A light aircraft made a crash landing on a golf course in Japan, with just the pilot on board who survived

Plane Crashes On Japan Golf Course

A light aircraft has crashed at the Himeji Aioi Country Club in south-west Japan.

It had one man on board who has survived without life-threatening injuries.

Related: Watch as plane makes emergency landing on golf course

The plane made an emergency landing at the golf course in the Kansai region, according to local police and Japanese news outlet xinhuanet.com.

Pictures show the wreckage.

The local fire department said the aircraft had just the pilot onboard, a male, who somehow escaped without life-threatening injuries.