FootJoy, the #1 Shoe in Golf, is offering a spot in FJ Ambassador and crowd favourite Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston’s group at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth plus a pair of FJ shoes and and an outfit

Play In The BMW PGA Pro-Am With Beef!

FootJoy, the #1 Shoe & Glove in Golf, is giving UK and Ireland golfers the chance to tee it up alongside FJ Brand Ambassador Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston with a unique, money-can’t-buy experience at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth.

One lucky winner will join the 2016 Spanish Open winner as he takes on the West Course on Wednesday 24th May, ahead of his bid to claim the title at the European Tour’s flagship event.

Related: Wentworth’s West Course revamped again

Russell Lawes, FJ Marketing Manager, said: “We’re excited to launch this money-can’t-buy competition, giving avid golfers the opportunity to join some of the world’s best players at the prestigious Wentworth Club and receive a true Tour experience.

“Andrew is a fantastic Brand Ambassador for FootJoy, and a big fans’ favourite, so we know the winner will have an exceptional day out on the West Course!”

Related: FootJoy S/S ’17 apparel revealed

For a chance to play with Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, simply like FootJoy’s Facebook page @FootJoyUKandIreland, and share the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am competition post.

As well as a round-to-remember with ‘Beef’, the lucky winner will be able to select their very own pair of FootJoy shoes and receive head-to-toe FJ apparel from the Spring/Summer 17 Performance Apparel Collection.

Related: FootJoy expands 2017 spikeless shoe range

The winner can also choose from having the expertise of a Wentworth caddy or have a friend on the bag to join them in experiencing the event from inside the ropes.

Entries for the sweepstake close 11:59pm on 30th April with a winner drawn and announced on 2nd May.

The 2017 BMW PGA Championship is the first of eight new ‘Rolex Series’ events which will feature strong fields and inflated purses. The Rolex Series will also take in the French Open, Irish Open, Scottish Open, Italian Open, Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.