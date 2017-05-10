With 400 yard bombs, Tour players and over 5000 entrants, The 2017 American Golf Long Drive Championship is breaking all records
Record Breaking American Golf Long Drive Final Confirmed
With five qualifiers over 400 yards, record qualifying distances in each category and an unprecedented level of competition, American Golf has confirmed the line-up of competitors who will take on the reigning champions at the final of the American Golf Long Drive Championship.
With over 5000 golfers taking part over the past three months, qualification for the American Golf Long Drive Championship final has thrown up some incredible distances from the UK’s biggest hitters.
Topping the pile in the Under 45 category is 2016 finalist John McSloy from Glasgow who sent out a 415 yard monster, just ahead of 2016 runner-up Dave Evans, with 412.
389 yards is the cut off for U45 qualifiers this year, with the bottom players clinging on in a 4 way tie at a distance 6 yards further than the longest hit in last year’s final!
In the Ladies Championship there will be some real competition for reigning champion and world No.3 Rebecca McGinley, after LET Tour player Carly Booth threw her hat in the ring at last chance qualifying in London.
After proceeding through to the regional final, Carly tops the ladies leaderboard with 304 yards.
The Over 45 qualifiers weren’t left behind in the record breaking statistics with Sean McCormack from Dunblane registering 387 yards, ahead of William Hunt-Tyrell’s 369.
Continues below
368 Yard Monster Wins American Golf Long Drive Championship
Lucas Dornan won the men's title with his…
How to use your body for power
How to use your body for power One…
Joe Miller Wins World Long Drive Championship
Joe Miller won the 2016 World Long Drive…
Pro golfers and past finalists pepper the qualifying field with five qualifiers registering 350+ and beaten 2016 finalist David Willmore creeping in at number 10 with 334 yards.
After watching qualifying come to a close at the Manchester Golf Show, Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing and Communications at American Golf commented, “The standard of qualifying this year has been incredible.
“To have over 5000 entrants has surpassed all our expectations and really shows the growing popularity of Long Drive since we introduced the Championship in 2015.
“There’s been record distances in every category, we’ve got finalists who flew in from Germany to just hit 6 balls to qualify, we’ve got Tour players, teaching Pro’s, one guy off +5 and a healthy dose of club golfers who just hit a very long ball.
This Championship really has brought every type of golfer together and we can’t wait to find our 3 Champions in front of Sky Sports’ cameras at Heythrop Park in August who’ll go on to represent the U.K. and American Golf at the World Championships.”
Qualifiers in the 3 categories will battle it out at new final venue – Heythrop Park in Oxfordshire – on Friday 4th August.
Spectator entry to the final will be completely free and all are welcome.
The Long Drive Championship is one part of American Golf’s drive to get more people hitting more balls and for 2017 those balls have been going a very long way!
Under 45 Category
Pos. / Player / Yards
1 John McSloy 415
2 David Evans 412
3 James Fawssett 405
Ladies Category
Pos. / Player / Yards
1 Carly Booth 304
T2 Ilona Stubley 274
T2 Sanni Kamarainen 274
Over 45 Category
Pos. / Player / Yards
1 Sean McCormack 387
2 William Hunt-Tyrell 369
3 Paul Slater 362