With 400 yard bombs, Tour players and over 5000 entrants, The 2017 American Golf Long Drive Championship is breaking all records





Record Breaking American Golf Long Drive Final Confirmed

With five qualifiers over 400 yards, record qualifying distances in each category and an unprecedented level of competition, American Golf has confirmed the line-up of competitors who will take on the reigning champions at the final of the American Golf Long Drive Championship.

With over 5000 golfers taking part over the past three months, qualification for the American Golf Long Drive Championship final has thrown up some incredible distances from the UK’s biggest hitters.

Topping the pile in the Under 45 category is 2016 finalist John McSloy from Glasgow who sent out a 415 yard monster, just ahead of 2016 runner-up Dave Evans, with 412.

389 yards is the cut off for U45 qualifiers this year, with the bottom players clinging on in a 4 way tie at a distance 6 yards further than the longest hit in last year’s final!

In the Ladies Championship there will be some real competition for reigning champion and world No.3 Rebecca McGinley, after LET Tour player Carly Booth threw her hat in the ring at last chance qualifying in London.

After proceeding through to the regional final, Carly tops the ladies leaderboard with 304 yards.

The Over 45 qualifiers weren’t left behind in the record breaking statistics with Sean McCormack from Dunblane registering 387 yards, ahead of William Hunt-Tyrell’s 369.

