Rory McIlroy To Get Married This Weekend

Rory McIlroy is set to marry his American partner Erica Stoll this weekend.

The pair are rumoured to have rented the lavish Ashford Castle, a 13th century property in County Mayo, Ireland.

The couple have previously spent two New Year’s Eves at the five-star luxury hotel, one of the country’s most exclusive venues.

Among those rumoured to attend the ceremony are golf enthusiast Niall Horan of boyband One Direction and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington and his wife Caroline.

Reports in The Irish Independent also suggest Ed Sheeran is set to play at the wedding. Supergroup Coldplay are also rumoured to be performing.

McIlroy first met Erica Stoll at the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah where Europe staged a stunning final day comeback.

Whilst working for the PGA of America she famously arranged a police escort for McIlroy who overslept on the final day and almost missed his singles match against Keegan Bradley.

McIlroy, 27, was previously engaged to Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki before ending their relationship in May 2014 before the BMW PGA Championship.

Stoll and McIlroy became an item soon after and got engaged in December 2015. The former world number one said the couple would go on a 10-day honeymoon “in the middle of nowhere” following the wedding.

McIlroy finished tied for seventh at the Masters in his most recent start. He’s expected to make his first tournament appearance as a married man next month at the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

Ashford Castle is one of Ireland’s most exclusive wedding venues. Other celebrities who celebrated their weddings at the medieval castle include actor Pierce Brosnan and Westlife singer Shane Filan.