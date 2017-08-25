There must be some genuine Utopia GCs out there? If there are, I’d like to hear from members. Golf Monthly would love to come along and sample a day in the life of your club.

Searching For The Ultimate Golf Club In GB&I

I’ve spent a lot of time travelling recently, which has given me plenty of opportunity to think. Once the pressing stuff is out of the way – why do I keep on chunking my pitching wedge and what’s the best ale sampled at clubs I’ve visited (answers: I’m getting ahead of the ball and Deeside Blonde at Banchory GC) – I keep coming back to a topic: what would the ultimate golf club look like? Let’s call it Utopia GC.

Well, it would have an attractive, challenging 18-hole course featuring different teeing grounds to cater for all; the rough would be kept at a sensible height; and there would be no long grass under trees! Divots would always be replaced, bunkers raked and pitch marks repaired.

There would also be a short course where beginners could learn in a less-intimidating arena before progressing to the full-length layout. Pace of play would be brisk on both courses and it would boast practice facilities that inspired you to hit balls far more frequently than normal!

The club would be friendly and welcoming and operate a modern dress code where common sense ruled. Members and guests could use their phones when required, but would never disturb others as they’d keep them on silent and find a quiet corner if they needed to use them. There would be a busy social diary and all events would be well supported.

Utopia would be well known for its excellent food and members and guests would often go there to eat even if they weren’t playing. And, of course, there would be a regularly changing selection of real ales! A variety of membership options would be provided, including flexible and family categories, and subs would renew in May.

Just as important as all of the above, the club would be a genuinely family-friendly place and as a result there would be thriving ladies’ and junior sections attracting new players to the game.

There must be some genuine Utopia GCs out there? If there are, I’d like to hear from members. Golf Monthly would love to come along and sample a day in the life of your club.

