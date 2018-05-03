The Sick Children’s Trust Golf Day aims to raise £15,000 to keep its ten ‘Homes from Home’ running

Take Part In The Sick Children’s Trust Golf Day At The Addington

Charity ‘The Sick Children’s Trust’ is calling for keen golfers to take part in its Golf Day at The Addington Golf Club this June to raise money to support families with seriously ill children in hospital.

The Golf Day, which is in its second year, was a sell-out event in 2017 and the last few teams are now available to buy for this year’s event on Friday 22 June.

On the day aspiring Rory McIllroys and Charley Hulls can expect breakfast in the Clubhouse, before taking a swing on the 18 hole world-class course, followed by a two-course meal with wine and a prize giving. Last year, the charity’s Golf Day was a sell-out success so book early to avoid disappointment!

John Moffatt, Head of Specialty at ArgoGlobal, and Chair of the ArgoGlobal Charity Committee, says: “We’re delighted to be supporting our charity partner The Sick Children’s Trust by entering five teams into this year’s Golf Day. Last year’s event was a real success and we are proud that the money raised has helped families spend more time together during extremely difficult periods; this year we look forward to competing at The Addington as a sign of our ongoing support at what promises to be a spectacular day.”

The Sick Children’s Trust Golf Day aims to raise £15,000 to keep its ten ‘Homes from Home’, located at leading paediatric hospitals across the UK, running. Although the accommodation is provided free to families, it costs the charity £30 to support a family for one night.

Hannah Upson, Events and Celebrity Engagement Manager, says: “Our first ever Golf Day was a great success raising £13,420, enough to provide around 450 nights of accommodation to families with sick children in hospital. This year, our teams can expect even more from the day at one of the country’s finest golf courses – teams are selling fast, so if you would like to take part and help families with seriously ill children in hospital, please do get in touch.”

A team of four costs £540 and includes coffee and bacon rolls, 18 holes by Shotgun start at 9.30am, on-course refreshments and a two-course meal with wine and prize giving. All players must possess a handicap and buggies can be booked directly with The Addington on a first-come first-served basis.

Sponsorship opportunities are available upon request and The Sick Children’s Trust would be happy to tailor a package to suit.

If you would like to buy a team, please contact Hannah, Events and Celebrity Engagement Manager: hannah@sickchildrenstrust.org // 020 7683 4066.

Tickets are also available online: http://www.sickchildrenstrust.org/Get_involved/Special_Events/The_Sick_Children’s_Trust_Golf_Day/index.html

The Sick Children’s Trust golf day takes place at The Addington on Friday 22nd June