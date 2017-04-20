Six-year-old golfer Jack Dunn made an ace on the 134-yard par three seventh hole at Bruntsfield Links

Six-Year-Old Golfer Gets Hole-In-One

Might Jack Dunn be the youngest golfer to ever get a hole-in-one?

The six-year-old made an ace on the 134-yard seventh hole at his home club, the world’s fourth oldest club Bruntsfield Links in Edinburgh.

“It was fantastic,” he said. “Hopefully, I will have many more.”

Club chief executive Dougie Cleeton added: “It is quite a talking point among our members.”

He added: “Jack put the traditional bottle behind the bar – albeit Coke – for everyone to celebrate his success.”