GM Promotion: Skechers Go Golf Out Of The Box Comfort Challenge

Readers Craig Van Flute and Ian Purvis rose to our Skechers Go Golf ‘Out of the Box Comfort’ challenge over a demanding 54-hole day at Royal Ashdown Forest in East Sussex…

Skechers Go Golf Out Of The Box Comfort Challenge

We rely on two points of contact for grip – hands on club, and feet on ground via our chosen footwear. The latter must also fulfil another, equally important role. Comfort.

This is where Skechers Go Golf shoes step firmly in. Skechers is the No.2 footwear brand in the USA, and golf’s fastest-growing shoe brand, enjoying huge growth since launching in the UK in 2014. Ambassadors include Matt Kuchar, Russell Knox and Colin Montgomerie, who came on board after buying a pair himself!

Not only are its shoes laden with performance-enhancing technologies from Skechers’ running and lifestyle ranges, but they also promise comfort straight out of the box via features like 5-GEN foam cushioning and GOGA Mat insole technology.

So confident is Skechers in its ‘Out of the Box Comfort’ claim that it asked Golf Monthly to put it to the test.

That’s how readers Craig Van Flute and Ian Purvis found themselves in the locker room at Royal Ashdown Forest Golf Club, East Sussex early on July 27 lacing up their first ever Skechers Go Golf shoes for not one, not two, but three rounds over the club’s two beautiful, rolling heathland courses.

“Have you ever taken a pair of golf shoes out of the box and straight on to the course before?” Craig asked Ian. “No, this would be the first time I’ve done that,” came the reply.

“You normally go to the range and try them out. So it’s a bit of a daunting one.”

For round one on the shorter West Course, Ian chose the Go Golf Focus as worn by Russell Knox, while Craig wore the Go Golf Pro 2 favoured by Matt Kuchar. Initial impressions had been good when they’d first slipped them on in the clubhouse, but now came the real test.

As it transpired, while the weather served up a mixed bag, neither player had anything to worry about on the comfort front, and free from fretting about their new footwear, both settled into their games as they plotted their way round the West’s mix of sterner tests and sometimes tempting short par 4s.

Among the highlights were Ian’s premature hole-in-one celebration on the 9th, with the ball eventually reappearing on the partially hidden green, and Craig knocking it to 10ft on the downhill 357-yard 17th with his driver!

After a brief late-morning refuelling, it was on to round two shortly after midday. For their game on Royal Ashdown’s highly regarded Old Course, Ian had opted for the Elite 2, a spikeless version of the Pro 2, and Craig for the Drive 2 LX, another spikeless shoe designed for optimum comfort.

The Old is a slightly longer and more undulating test that starts with a sharp climb to the 1st tee before working its way out to its highest point on the 11th – a downhill 249-yarder christened ‘Four Counties’ on account of the views.

Despite donning their second pair of brand new shoes, neither Ian nor Craig reported any discomfort. They still had a relative spring in their step as they holed out on 18 before a more substantial food and drink stop ahead of uncharted territory for both: a third round in one day.

For their final round, back on the West Course at 5pm, both were given free choice over their Skechers’ footwear, and after much deliberation, both opted for a return to their morning shoes.

Three and a bit hours later, they were done, and although legs and limbs were understandably a little weary, their Skechers Go Golf shoes had passed their ‘Out of the Box Comfort’ test with flying colours.

“Before we started, I was a little apprehensive about playing this amount of golf in one day in new shoes,” Ian admitted with three holes to play. “But it’s been great. It feels like it’s my first 18 still.”

Craig went further: “My feet are absolutely fine and I could probably run a marathon in these shoes right now! Seriously though, we’ve endured all conditions today, and my shoes have given stability when it’s been wet, and real all-round comfort straight out of the box.”

‘Out of the box comfort’ – myth or reality? Reality, appears to be the answer in the case of Skechers Go Golf 2017 collection.

Craig Van Flute

Handicap: 9

Home Club: London Scottish

Skechers Go Golf shoes worn…

Rounds 1 & 3 – Pro 2, £129

Key features: 5-GEN foam cushioning technology for comfort; H2GO Shield waterproof protection (two-year warranty); a dynamic traction plate for maximum grip.

Round 2 – Drive 2 LX, £92

Key features: Combines lightweight athletic materials with GOGA Mat insole technology for high-rebound cushioning; water-resistant with a breathable, wicking lining; spikeless, durable rubber traction plate.

“The shoes really have delivered out of the box comfort over 54 holes. I’ve had many instances in the past, where, six holes in with other shoes, I’ve had blisters. So well done to Skechers.”

Ian Purvis

Handicap: 1

Home Club: Roehampton

Skechers Go Golf shoes worn…

Rounds 1 & 3 – Focus, £139

Key features: Lightweight, stability shoe with a sleek, low profile and full-contact bottom; H2GO waterproof shield; 5-GEN cushioning; Dynamic Upper Fit to secure the foot within the shoe.

Round 2 – Elite 2, £102

Key features: Same uppers as the Pro 2 with a spikeless, comfort traction outsole; heel lock for a secure and stable fit; low-drop design to keep foot low to the ground in a neutral position.

“My legs feel a little bit tired, but my feet feel very good, so I’m very pleased with the performance of the shoes. Definitely, for me, the Focus has worked very well playing two rounds in them.”

