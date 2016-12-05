St Andrews Links agrees new clothing partnership

St Andrews Links has entered into an exclusive worldwide agreement with one of Asia’s most renowned apparel firms, TSI Holdings Ltd.

The new partnership will see TSI exclusively design, manufacture and retail official fashion and apparel collections using the St Andrews Links family of brands, including Tom Morris.

The agreement brings together more than 600 years of history at the Home of Golf with the highly acclaimed progressive and innovative approach to fashion from TSI.

From their headquarters in Tokyo, TSI have been hugely successful in delivering fresh, exciting apparel lines to the Asian market with a wide range of brands, including Margaret Howell, Stussy, Callaway Apparel, Jill Stuart, Diane Von Furstenburg and many more. They have also created and established their own brands, Pearly Gates and Jack Bunny, which are retailed across Japan.

Euan Loudon, Chief Executive St Andrews Links, said: “We believe that this is the right partner and the right time to add strength and quality to the St Andrews Links brand.

“TSI have showcased their unique ability to get under the skin of St Andrews Links and Tom Morris, demonstrating a true understanding of the values and symbolism of this special place. This combined with their outstanding track record will enable TSI to harness our family of brands and marry them with the creativity and commercial ambition of their hugely talented and experienced team in Tokyo.

“We are all immensely excited to see the debut collections next year. We look forward to seeing our partnership evolve and flourish over time.”

Manabu Senza, President of TSI Groove & Sports, said: “We are delighted to establish this partnership with St Andrews Links, the Home of Golf. It is a very special place, where the game of golf began, from where its reputation and renown now extends around the world.

“We believe every golfer dreams of playing at St Andrews Links; we share that passion and are very proud to be working so closely with the Home of Golf. We are committed to producing golf apparel and accessories that celebrate the prestige and heritage of St Andrews Links through both style and quality.

“We look forward to launching the debut collections and celebrating St Andrews Links with golfers around the world.”

The debut collections will be unveiled to retailers in 2017 and available in store across Japan and Asia in 2018. Following the launch future collections will be introduced to other territories around the world.

This new relationship means TSI will now join St Andrews Links successful partnership programme, including global partners Allianz, Rolex and Callaway. Each partner helps St Andrews Links to maintain its position as the world’s most renowned golfing complex where it delivers memorable experiences for every customer whether they play, learn, shop or relax at the Home of Golf.