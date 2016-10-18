Subscription Sale: Receive 3 Gifts Worth Over £40

Subscribe from just ￡2.88 an issue AND we’ll send you our Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Ultimate Sport Series Bookazines PLUS a Tom Watson "Lessons of a Lifetime II" DVD worth over ￡40

GOLF MONTHLY FLASH SALE!

As we are feeling generous here at Golf Monthly, we are giving you the opportunity to join us as a subscriber from just £37.49, saving 41% in the full subscription price.

If that wasn’t all, we will also send the first 35 new subscribers our Tiger: His Glory Years and Rory: His Complete Story bookazines from our Ultimate Sport Series PLUS Tom Watson’s Lessons of a Lifetime DVD II.

You may be a faithful reader of Golf Monthly and buy each issue at the supermarket or newsagent and you may ask yourself: “Why should I subscribe”?

In addition to the tips, drills and advice from top Tour Pros and the UK’s top coaches, the impartial in-depth reviews of the latest equipment, and ideas of where to play and stay both in the UK and abroad…here’s what’s in it for you:

You won’t miss a single issue of your favourite magazine: We send it to your home every 4 weeks – no effort required on your part!

As a subscriber you pay less that you would at the newsagent. You will only pay £2.88 for each issue, with the lower price guaranteed for 12 months

You get access to the ipad/iphone editions thrown in at no extra cost and you can download your first digital magazine right away.

We send you a fantastic welcome gift worth over £40.