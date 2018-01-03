Sunningdale Foursomes Entries Close On Friday

Entries for the 2018 playing of the prestigious Sunningdale Foursomes close this Friday 5th January

The Sunningdale Foursomes was first played in 1934 and this year’s playing is the 84th instalment.

The knockout competition takes place from Tuesday 6th, Wednesday 7th, Thursday 8th and Friday 9th March 2018.

Entry Qualifications

Amateurs (Men) limited to handicap 3

Amateurs (Ladies) limited to handicap 3

Sunningdale foursomes handicaps

All Professional Golfers (Men) will play from a handicap of +1.

All Amateurs (Men) will play from a handicap of scratch.

All Professional Golfers (Ladies) will play from a handicap of 2.

All Amateurs (Ladies) will play from a handicap of 4.

Sunningdale Golf Club is one of the world’s most prestigious golfing venues, with both the Old and New courses ranking highly in our 2017/18 UK&I Top 100 Courses rankings.

The New Course ranks 9th in our list, with the Old Course ranking 12th.

The entry fee is £200 per pair.

To enter this year’s Sunningdale Foursomes tournament click here

