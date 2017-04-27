The American Golf show moves to Manchester this week, with a long weekend full of opportunities to take a look at some of the new items from the game's biggest brands.

The American Golf Show Continues in Manchester

The American Golf Show moves to Manchester this week from Friday to Sunday, absolutely free of charge.

The show will be held at Event City after a thoroughly successful first show in London, over The Masters weekend.

Related: American Golf search for best junior trick shots

On stage will be World Trick Shot Champion Geoff Swain and a number of celebrities are likely to make an appearance over the weekend.

There will be appearances across the weekend from Ladies European Tour stars Carly Booth, Amy Boulden and Sophie Walker along with the chance to have free PGA Pro lessons and see all the biggest brands in golf.

Related: Best hidden gem golf courses in the UK and Ireland

For families there is a fun zone with children’s clubs to try from junior specialists Golphin as well as crazy golf, skills challenges and a host of other activities for all ages.

Related: 368 yard monster wins American Golf Long Drive Championship

Whether you’re an absolute beginner or scratch golfer there’s hundreds of chances to hit balls and have fun, and for free of charge, it’s an opportunity for golf fans to experience the very best that American Golf has to offer.