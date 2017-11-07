This Week In Golf: Nov 6-12

2018 marks the 84th Anniversary of the Sunningdale Foursomes which was first played in 1934.

Related: Sunningdale Golf Club Old Course Review

The annual tournament is open to all golfers and will be held on Tuesday 6th, Wednesday 7th, Thursday 8th and Friday 9th March 2018.

Entries will close on Friday 5th January 2018 and are made online through GolfBox.

Free cart bag when you buy a PowaKaddy trolley

PowaKaddy are allowing golfers to take home a free cart bag when they purchase any PowaKaddy Lithium electric trolley, as part of their Christmas promotion.

Related: Win a PowaKaddy Compact C2 & Dri Edition bag!

Every golfer who buys a new PowaKaddy trolley with Lithium battery betwen Tuesday 7th November and Sunday 24th December will receive a free-of-charge cart bag worth up to £219.99.

Golfers can choose any of the brand’s current electric trolleys, including the Freeway range, FW7s GPS and the Compact C2.

Winner of once in a lifetime trip shares pictures from visit to the home of Titleist

Titleist ran a promotion with the winner being able to visit the “Home of the #1 ball in golf.”

Related: Titleist Pro V1 golf ball review

The brand provided the winner, Richard Knight, with a line up of exclusive activities and products to take home.

The trip also included exclusive tour of the Titleist R&D and Ball Plant III facilities; a head to toe custom-fitting experience at Titleist’s famous Manchester Lane test facility, which includes golf ball, clubs, shoes and glove; and finally a round of golf at a top US course.

Provison Events install putting course on the viewing platform at the Eiffel Tower

To mark the ‘Year to Go’ celebrations for the 2018 Ryder Cup, the French Golf Federation brought in Provision Events to get visitors to the Eiffel Tower in the golfing mood.

The Landmark putting course will live on the viewing platform of the Eiffel Tower for a week to keep the momentum going for visitors to the French capital.

The 42nd Ryder Cup will be held from September 28-30, 2018, at the Albatros Course of Le Golf National, Paris

Entries open for West Hill Father & Son Tournament

The entry forms for the 2018 Father and Son Foursomes Tournament at West Hill Golf Club, Surrey.

Non competitive handicaps are allowed back in to the tournament in 2018, but participants are advised to play the necessary three qualifying competitions or to submit three supplementary cards to your home club in order to achieve competitive status before the event.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram