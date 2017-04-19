Catch up with all the latest news from around the world in golf. By Patrick Baines.

This Week in Golf: April 18 – 23

Cancer charity Macmillan have announced the date for the 2017 longest day golf challenge

The yearly fundraiser will take place on Wednesday 21st June. For more information visit

http://www.macmillan.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising-events/longest-day-golf/index.html

Jordan launches its first 18-hole grass course

Designed by Greg Norman, the Ayla Golf Club boasts a par-72 hole championship course, a nine-hole par-three practice course, maintenance facility, Golf Academy and a welcoming club house.

Bettinardi arm lock putter gets first win in Europe

The Bettinardi arm lock putter got its first win on European soil following Edoardo Molinari’s victory at the Trophy Hassan II

Lamkin introduces new putter grip to combat the ‘yips’

Featuring a patented stainless steel weighted cone optimally positioned directly below the hands and the exclusive FLAT1 grip shape, the new FLAT CAT Solution is designed to help golfers suffering from the dreaded yips.

For more information visit:

http://www.lamkingrips.com/shop/flat-cat-solution-putter-grips.html

Rory McIlroy to marry American Erica Stoll

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is to marry Erica Stoll this weekend according to reports.

The world number two, who finished seventh at Augusta a fortnight ago, is set to tie the knot at Ashford Castle.

Czech golfer Miroslav Sevcik makes hole in one and has chance to win one million dollars

Czech amateur golfer Miroslav Sevcik made an ace on the 176-yard fourth hole at the Club de Golf Alcanada in Mallorca.

The 11 handicapper paid €10 to enter the par-three hole-in-one challenge and he’ll now fly to Las Vegas for the chance to win $1 million.