This Week In Golf: Aug 14 – 20

Skechers announced as official footwear partner of the 2017 Solheim Cup

Some of the world’s leading players will be taking to the fairways in never-before-seen, limited edition, Team Europe and Team USA Skechers GO GOLF shoes this weekend at the Solheim Cup.

With the new partnership, a limited edition women’s Skechers GO GOLF Solheim Cup model will be revealed for each team leading up to the event, and a selection of both Team Europe and Team USA members will wear the exclusive style, including 3-time LET Tour winner Florentyna Parker.

Free PowaKaddy cart bag when you buy an FW7s trolley

Golf trolley brand PowaKaddy has launched a new promotion to mark the end of the summer season, which will see golfers receive a free cart bag when they purchase a PowaKaddy FW7s or FW7s EBS trolley.

Every golfer who buys one of the FW7s trolleys between Monday 14th August and Monday 11th September will get a free-of-charge PowaKaddy cart bag worth up to £209.99. As part of the promotion, golfers can choose from two of the brand’s cart bags, including the Dri Edition and the Premium.