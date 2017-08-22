Catch up with all the latest news from around the world in golf

This Week In Golf: Aug 21 – 27

Centurion Club Members’ Day raises nearly £25,000 for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

A fundraising day held in honour of Rick Garg, a much-loved Golf Monthly Forum and Centurion Club member, has raised nearly £25,000 for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

Rick Garg sadly passed away on August 17th 2016 at the age of 56 after suffering a heart attack on the golf course; despite the exemplary care of the staff at Harefield Hospital.

Rick, originally from Huddersfield, was a passionate golfer who was a real family man and highly thought of by his fellow members at Centurion Club.

Foxhills Pro has two winners at Oceanico World Kids Golf Championship

Foxhills PGA Teaching Professional, Pedro Lemos, took the opportunity to inspire some of England’s most promising young golfers with a recent overseas expedition to the Oceanico World Kids Golf Championship at Amendoeira Golf Resort.

Lemos, who joined the Surrey venue at the start of this month, travelled to the Portuguese destination with seven budding golfers, who tested their mettle across Amendoeira’s Faldo and O’Connor Jnr courses.

Amongst Lemos’ stable, Sarah Mardani and Eleanor Lichtenhein emerged victorious in their respective age groups.

