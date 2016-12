Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf

This Week In Golf: Dec 5 – 11 2016

Jamie Donaldson Receives PGA Award

Jamie Donaldson received a PGA Recognition Award for his outstanding contribution to golf at a PGA fundraising lunch in Manchester.

The 41 year old, who has eight pro wins and claimed the winning point for Europe in the 2014 Ryder Cup, was the guest of honour in the annual event at the Midland Hotel which raises money for the PGA Benevolent Fund.