This Week In Golf: May 29 – June 4

PUMA signs Jamie Donaldson

PUMA Golf has today announced the signing of European Tour Player Jamie Donaldson on an apparel, belt and trouser deal with immediate effect.

The Welshman, who hit the winning shot in the 2014 Ryder Cup, will tee it up on Thursday at the 2017 Nordea Masters in Sweden kitted out in his PUMA apparel

Srixon raises over £23k for Prostate Cancer UK

Srixon has presented a cheque for £23,173.50 to Prostate Cancer UK. This follows a successful first three months of sales following the February launch of the new 5th generation Z-STAR / Z-STAR XV.

As part of the agreement, Srixon have donated £1.50 for every dozen Z-STAR and Z-STAR XV golf balls sold at trade to Prostate Cancer UK, helping to raise funds and awareness of the life-threatening male-specific disease.

Topgolf launches 2017 global tour

Topgolf players across America and the United Kingdom will soon compete like pros in the 20-city Topgolf Tour powered by Under Armour. Registration for the regional qualifiers opens today at tour.topgolf.com, with the first tournament on July 8 in both London and Phoenix.

The winning two-person team from each region will be outfitted head-to-toe in Under Armour and will earn a trip to Las Vegas for the Topgolf Tour Championship, plus a chance at returning home with the $50,000 cash prize.