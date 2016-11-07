This Week in Golf: Nov 07- 13 2016

All the latest stories from this week in golf that you may have missed

Rotherham Win 2016 Royal British Legion Junior Golf Championship

Not only have Rotherham GC won The Masters this year with Danny Willet, they’ve also won the 2016 Royal British Legion Junior Golf Championship.

They took the title in comfortable fashion, beating Walsall GC in the semis before beating Wellow GC by a margin of 12 holes in the final.

The 2017 RBL Junior Golf Championship will begin in the last week of March, with registration now open. Email: peter.poppygolf@gmail.com