This Week in Golf: Nov 20 – 26 2016

Jordan Spieth Wins Second Australian Open

Jordan Spieth won the Emirates Australian Open at Royal Sydney by beating home players Cameron Smith and Ashley Hall in a playoff after the trio were tied at 12-under-par.

Spieth, who won the event in 2014, picked up his first victory since May at the Dean & Deluca by birdieing the first playoff hole. The 23-year-old now has 11 wins worldwide.