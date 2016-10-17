All the latest stories from this week in golf that you may have missed

This Week in Golf: October 17-23 2016

Lee Westwood Announced as 2017 British Masters Host at Close House

Close House will host its first European Tour event next year after being announced as host for the 2017 British Masters.

Lee Westwood, who is attached to the Newcastle club, will host, following on from Luke Donald and Ian Poulter in the tournament’s previous two runnings.

Westwood told the European Tour: “The British Masters is back on the map and we should try to move it around the country a bit and let as many people as possible see it.

“We’ve not had a tournament up there for a few years now, even north of Birmingham, so it will be great to take the British Masters to Newcastle which has been missing a big tournament.”

Russell Knox Chooses Unknown Duncan Stewart as World Cup Partner

Two-time PGA Tour winner Russell Knox has chosen his long-time friend Duncan Stewart to partner him at the World Cup of Golf, instead of the likes of Martin Laird, Marc Warren and Richie Ramsay.

The World Cup of Golf takes place in Melbourne next month and each country’s highest ranked player gets to choose their partner.

Stewart, world number 309, currently ranks 9th on the Challenge Tour and will play on the European Tour next year.

His highest pay cheque to date has been €24,750 and last place at the World Cup of Golf is $28,000. Knox told the BBC “I feel like this has the potential to change Duncan’s life.”

Tiger Woods Announces New ‘TGR’ Brand

The 14-time major winner has seemingly retired the ‘TW’ brand and replaced it with ‘TGR’. He announced it on his website with this statement:

‘Today marks an exciting moment for me. As I work toward returning to the sport I love, I’m also taking the next step in what I like to call Chapter 2: my evolution as a competitor off the course.

That next step — and my next chapter — is TGR.

I’ve spent nearly two years developing TGR with my team. And this is what we are about: the pursuit of excellence beyond all limits.

I approach everything I do with a mindset to be the absolute best. The method I follow to get there is inspired by precision, with the end goal of elevating standards and the status quo. And I’m always striving for the kind of mastery that naturally results from focus and a willingness to keep learning.

My team and I have applied these principles — this mindset, method, and mastery — to all that we’ve accomplished over the last 20 years.

But I believe this is just the beginning.

As I enter this next chapter with TGR, I’m committed to building a legacy that goes beyond just me. Because true excellence — TGR’s kind of excellence — knows no limits.

With pride,

Tiger’

Stage Set For Abu Dhabi’s First Women’s Professional Golf Tournament at Saadiyat Beach

Melissa Reid, Carly Booth, Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Aditi Ashok have all confirmed their place in next month’s inaugural Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open (FBMLO), alongside big names Dame Laura Davies and Trish Johnson.

126 players will compete in Abu Dhabi’s first women’s professional golf tournament from 2-5 November for the US$550,000 prize purse and a chance to climb the 2016 Order of Merit rankings.

The Ladies European Tour (LET) tournament, held in Abu Dhabi for the first time, is set to inspire the emirate’s female golfers along the way.

For more information, visit www.fbmladiesopen.com.

Hideki Matsuyama Wins Home Open for Ninth Career Title

Hideki Matsuyama won the Japan Open for his ninth career victory to climb up to 13th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

The 24-year-old played the final two rounds in six under to end on five under par and win by three from Yuta Ikeda and Kyoung-Hoon Lee.

It was Matsuyama’s seventh career Japan Golf Tour win and his second worldwide win of 2016 after capturing the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February.