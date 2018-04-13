Patrick Reed fended off the challenge of Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth to claim his maiden major title. Watch him defend his Masters title in 2019.

How To Get Tickets For 2019 Masters

The Masters is the ultimate celebration of golf.

For some fans, it would be a lifelong dream to spectate the famous ‘back nine on Sunday’.

This year Patrick Reed emerged victorious on the 18th green. Reed made the most of his three shot lead heading into the final day, as he secured a one shot victory.

The impressive challenges from 2015 winner, Jordan Spieth just fell short. While major bridesmaid Rickie Fowler had to settle for second-place at Augusta.

Rory McIlroy will be hoping to finally complete his career Grand Slam after several near-misses when he returns in 2019. His disappointing fourth round 74 meant he will have to wait another year to challenge for his place in the history books.

The iconic tournament always lives up to it’s expectation to thrill and excite its patrons.

It is widely recognised that the patrons at Augusta are amongst some of the best, with several fans returning year on year and visiting their own spot every April.

It is one of the few events of the world of sport which attract fans from all over the world. Fans come to support their favourites, whether they are from Northern Ireland to support McIlroy, Spain to support Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm or from the United States supporting home favourite Spieth. This years Masters also saw the return of Tiger Woods after a three-year absence.

One of the ways to get there is with Your Golf Travel who have just announced their prices for the 2019 season

Check out Your Golf Travel Augusta 2019 packages

The travel specialists are again offering the opportunity to visit Augusta National. It already promises to be hotly contested. There have been nine first-time winners in the last ten majors. While the game’s biggest names will all be wanting to add to their collections.

Your Golf Travel are making it possible to experience The Masters like never before.

From £1,675, spectators can get tickets and packages to golf’s most iconic event.