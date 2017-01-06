The pair recently played together at the President-Elect's Florida golf course, with Woods saying he was suprised by how far Trump hits it

Tiger Woods and Donald Trump: An Unlikely Twoball

Tiger Woods has spoken about his recent game of golf with US President-elect Donald Trump at Trump International GC in West Palm Beach, Florida, which Woods apparently arranged.

Related: See all 17 golf courses Donald Trump owns

In a blog post on Tiger’s website titled ‘My Goal Remains To Win’, the 14-time major winner said he was impressed by Trump’s game.

Woods wrote, “What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old. He takes a pretty good lash.

“Our discussion topics were wide-ranging; it was fun.

“We both enjoyed the bantering, bickering and needling.

Woods went on to say how they spoke about his “vision for golf”. Tiger’s Foundation is now 20 years old and, like Trump, Woods is also a course designer.

Tiger also revealed that they didn’t have a match and played just for fun because he was testing drivers and fairway woods. He also said that he is keeping some of his Nike equipment, most likely his irons and wedges, as well as his Scotty Cameron putter.

Related: Trump wins again, Turnberry is our new #1 golf course

“I was testing drivers and fairway woods, and changed some settings.

“I think he enjoyed seeing the difference in shots when you experiment.

“I’ve now had the privilege of playing golf with Mr. Trump, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and I appreciate the opportunity.

The 79-time PGA Tour winner will return at the Farmers Insurance Open later this month at Torrey Pines, a tournament he has won on seven occasions.

Related: Tiger Woods announces schedule in lead-up to Masters

His 2008 US Open victory was also on Torrey Pines, meaning he has won on the course no fewer than eight times.

That will be the start of a five week stretch where he’ll play in four tournaments, including the Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Open and the Honda Classic.