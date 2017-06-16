Golf Monthly Promotion: Treat Your Dad With Glenmorangie This Father’s Day

Glenmorangie – the creative spirit of the British Open – is the perfect gift for Father’s Day this year.





Treat your Dad with Glenmorangie this Father’s Day

The creative spirit of the Open Championship

Glenmorangie Original is a 10-year-old single malt ideal for newcomers to whisky as well as connoisseurs.

The Original is the truest definition of the Glenmorangie house style – elegant and floral, soft, mellow and creamy – the perfect gift for whisky loving Dads this Father’s Day.

Produced by marrying the delicate spirit that emerges from Scotland’s tallest single malt stills, this whisky is crafted from first and second fill American white oak casks.

It is here, maturing for ten long years in a range of ex-bourbon casks such as our famous slow-grown and air-dried ‘designer casks’ from Missouri, that our raw spirit develops a perfect balance between sweetness and complexity.

Resulting in a mature spirit that is soft, mellow and creamy.

Perfect for enjoying at any time.

Price: £37

You can also enjoy Glenmorangie at Glenmorangie House Bar onsite at the Open this year at Royal Birkdale, 20th – 23rd July.

Royal Birkdale in Southport hosts the Open Championship for the 10th time next month.

Padraig Harrington last won when Birkdale hosted in 2008, where he won his second Open in a row.