The new issue of Golf Monthly is on sale from Thursday 24 November and contains our new Top 100 UK & Ireland Course rankings

Trump Wins Again! Turnberry Is Our Number 1

Golf Monthly’s new Top 100 course rankings for the UK & Ireland hit the newsstands tomorrow – Thursday November 24 – and they will reveal that President Elect, Donald Trump, has capped an incredible year with the Ailsa Course at his Trump Turnberry Resort climbing three places to top spot.

The biennial rankings show that the revamped Ayrshire course has taken pole position following its dramatic upgrade. Contributing editor Jeremy Ellwood played the course immediately following its makeover.

Jeremy describes Turnberry: “When the course re-opened this summer it was to widespread acclaim, and indeed, wonder. Martin Ebert’s design mind and handiwork have finally allowed the Ailsa to take full advantage of the wonderful Ayrshire canvas on which it is painted. It is quite simply a masterpiece.”

Ricky Hall, director of golf at Trump Turnberry, says, “The Ailsa has always been steeped in golfing history, but now it’s a modern golfing marvel. The transformation of the course has utilised its dramatic coastline and beachscape and it now offers an unrivalled golfing experience. Such a stunning stretch of seaside holes must be unmatched in the golfing world. We feel very honoured that the course has made it to the top spot in the new Golf Monthly rankings.”

The full listings of both the UK & Ireland Top 100 Courses and Next 100 courses receive in-depth coverage in the January issue of Golf Monthly, which is on general sale from November 24th.

No fewer than 36 pages are devoted to the rankings which, following the comprehensive review process, see six courses making the leap from the Next 100 into the Top 100.

On the back of this, no fewer than a dozen courses have made it into the Next 100 for the very first time.

Full details will be loaded onto the Golf Monthly website at golf-monthly.co.uk/top100 – from December 7 which is the date when GM Editor Michael Harris will be hosting a Facebook live broadcast and a Golf Monthly Forum Q&A session with course ranking specialists Jeremy Ellwood and Rob Smith.