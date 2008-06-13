TV exposure for English club golfers

The English Golf Union (EGU) today confirmed it was extending its agreement with Setanta Sports, the official broadcast partner of the US PGA Tour, to televise its flagship event for club handicap golfers, the Fullers London Pride EGU Gold Medal Championship.

Setanta Sports will televise coverage of the Gold Medal Final, which will be held at The National Golf Centre, Woodhall Spa on 16th and 17th August. The event, which attracts participation from over 600 clubs and estimated 90,000 golfers throughout England, is arguably the countrys largest club handicap golfer championship.

Brian Quinn, Setanta Sports, Customer Acquisition Director, commented, Club players are at the heart of golf and to offer them the opportunity to play in front of the cameras is something we are delighted to do. The London Pride EGU Gold Medal is only one of many activities the EGU does to support grass roots golf, and to provide exposure for their continued efforts in supporting the game is a pleasure.

The London Pride EGU Gold Medal was launched in 1997. All clubs are invited to take part with qualifying competitions held at both club and county level. The 81 top scoring players from around the country are invited to an all expenses paid, two day Grand Final at Woodhall Spa, the home of the EGU.

Lynne Fraser, EGU Marketing & PR Manager, added, We are delighted that Setanta have continued their relationship with the EGU to broadcast coverage of our flagship club golfer event. The interest in golf continues to grow and to have the support of a company that also broadcasts some of the worlds major tournaments is a real boost to the event.

Any club who requires further information about participating in the event should contact the EGU Championships team on 01526 354500.