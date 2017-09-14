Vote in the 2017 Golf Monthly Foremost Awards and you could win one of three £100 Foremost vouchers!

Vote In The 2017 Golf Monthly Foremost Awards!

Golf Monthly has again teamed up with Foremost Golf, the UK’s Largest Golf Retail Group, to recognise some of 2017’s stand-out golfing performances.

We’re asking for votes in four categories – Player of the Year, Shot of the Year and Breakthrough Player of the Year – with three lucky readers each winning £100 of Foremost vouchers to redeem online at www.foremostgolf.com

The nominations are as follows…

Player of the Year

Dustin Johnson – Won four PGA Tour titles including two WGCs and maintained his position as world #1

Jordan Spieth – Three PGA Tour wins including The Open Championship, his third major title

Justin Thomas – Five PGA Tour wins including the USPGA Championship

Sergio Garcia – Won his maiden major at the Masters in a thrilling final day battle with Justin Rose

So Yeon Ryu – Reached world #1 and won two LPGA Tour wins including the ANA Inspiration

Shot of the Year

Ian Poulter – Players, shot from trees on 18th to secure card

Poults shanked his second on the 18th and proceeded to hit a wedge shot stiff from the trees for a tap-in par. It secured him second place to Si Woo Kim and also meant that he retained his PGA Tour card.

Jordan Spieth – The Open, 13th hole from range

Facing a nightmare situation, Spieth had to take in excess of 20 minutes to get a ruling and play ‘that shot’ from the Birkdale practice range. It looked like a double-bogey at least would follow. Instead, he blasted a 3 iron around 240 yards to the side of the green and got up-and-down for bogey.

Jordan Spieth – The Open, 14th hole tee shot

On the very next hole, after what must have been an emotional rollercoaster, Spieth nearly aced the par-3 14th at Birkdale to leave himself a tap-in birdie, it was a swing worthy of a Claret Jug.

Lexi Thompson – Solheim Cup singles, holed 3rd for eagle on 11th

Four down after nine holes to Anna Nordqvist, Lexi Thompson turned it on on the back nine. She was three down on the 11th and hit the shot of the week. She played seven holes on the back nine in eight under par to gain the upper hand in the match.

Sergio Garcia – The Masters, approach to 15th

Having just crushed a drive down the par-5 15th, Garcia faced a do-or-die shot from 192-yards. Would he chunk it into the water like Seve did in 1986? Or would he hit it long of the green and face a treacherous up-and-down? No. He went straight at the flag, nearly holing it for albatross and then calmly rolled in a 15ft eagle putt to edge in front of Justin Rose.

Breakthrough Player of the Year

Aaron Rai – The Englishman won three times on the Challenge Tour and played in the US Open at Erin Hills

Georgia Hall – The 21-year-old finished T3rd at the Ricoh Women’s British Open and put in a fine display in her first Solheim Cup

Jon Rahm – Won his first PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open and his first European Tour title at the Irish Open. Also reached #5 in the Official World Golf Ranking

Jordan Smith – Won his first European Tour title at the European Open in his rookie season on Tour

Wesley Bryan – In his first full season on Tour, after winning three times on the Web.com Tour last season, Bryan picked up his first PGA Tour title at the RBC Heritage

How to vote in the 2017 Golf Monthly Foremost Awards:

Send an email to golfmonthly@timeinc.com with Golf Monthly Foremost Awards in the subject line. Voting closes on October 5th. Include name, address and contact number…

Win! £100 of Foremost vouchers

Three voters will be randomly picked and receive a £100 voucher, which can be redeemed at www.foremostgolf.com

About Foremost Golf:

Foremost Golf is the largest buyer and seller of golf products in the United Kingdom. Formed back in 1984 with just 11 club professionals as members, it now boasts a membership of over 950 Foremost Professionals, making it the largest group of its kind anywhere in the world. Currently, those members, who are located all over the British Isles, are responsible for 25% of all UK golf sales. Foremost Golf recommends to all golfers, when purchasing golf equipment, that they get custom fitted by their local Foremost Golf Professional, ensuring that they receive the right product at the right price, but most importantly a product that is right for them. To find out more, visit www.foremostgolf.com

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.