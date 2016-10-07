Vote in the 2016 Foremost Golf Monthly awards!

Help crown the stars of 2016 and you could win one of three £100 vouchers, courtesy of Foremost Golf

Vote in the Golf Monthly Foremost Awards

Golf Monthly has again teamed up with Foremost Golf, the UK’s Largest Golf Retail Group, to recognise some of 2016’s stand-out golfing performances. We’re asking for votes in four categories – Player of the Year, Performance of the Year, Breakthrough Player of the Year and Outstanding Contribution to the Game – with three lucky readers each winning £100 of Foremost vouchers to redeem online at www.foremostgolf.com

The nominations are as follows…

Golfer of the Year

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy didn’t get off to the best of starts in 2016, but produced a memorable finish to secure the Irish Open title in May and won two of the PGA Tour’s four play-off events, including the season-ending Tour Championship, en route to landing the FedExCup.

Dustin Johnson

After years of near-misses, the big-hitting American produced a quite brilliant performance at Oakmont to win the US Open – his first Major title after 11 top 10s. He also triumphed at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the BMW Championship, finished second in the FedExCup and played a key role as the US stormed to victory at the Ryder Cup.

Henrik Stenson – the Swede produced an all-time performance at Royal Troon to hold off Phil Mickelson and win his first Major at The Open Championship. He also won the European Tour’s BMW International Open and secured a Silver Medal at the Olympic Games.

Aria Jutanugarn

The hugely impressive Thai has already won five times on the LPGA Tour in 2016, including a maiden Major Championship at the Ricoh Women’s British Open. She’s just 20 years old.

Danny Willett

The Englishman – currently first on the Race to Dubai – won the Dubai Desert Classic in February before a sublime, bogey-free final-round 66 at the Masters propelled him to Major glory for the first time.

Performance of the Year

Partrick Reed, Ryder Cup

The American confirmed his position as America’s Ryder Cup talisman with a scintillating performance at Hazeltine National. The 26-year-old won three-and-half points from a possible five – including the scalp of Rory McIlroy in the first match of the Sunday singles – and was the man the entire side rallied around.

Anthony Wall, Paul Lawrie Match Play

The Englishman defeated Alex Noren in the final of the Paul Lawrie Match Play to win his second European Tour title. That, in itself, isn’t remarkable. What makes the victory so noteworthy is the fact his first one came 16 years and 204 days previously.

Vaughn Taylor, Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The American, once a Ryder Cup player, had endured an extended spell in the wilderness before this season. He hadn’t been fully exempt on the PGA Tour since 2012 and his last victory came in 2005. He started the week as an alternate and the 447th-ranked player in the world, but he held off Phil Mickelson to complete one of the most heartwarming stories of the year.

Justin Rose, Olympics

Rose was one of the most vocal supporters of golf in the Olympics and endeared himself to fans all round the when he defeated Henrik Stenson on the 72nd hole to win the Gold Medal – not just because of his performance, but also his enthusiasm and the the way he conducted himself throughout the week. Golf couldn’t have asked for a more impactful winner.

Jimmy Walker, USPGA Championship

Walker showed nerves of steel down the stretch and made a pivotal birdie on the 71st hole to win his first Major at Baltusrol, keeping a surging Jason Day at bay in the process.

Breakthrough Player of the Year

Thomas Pieters, Ryder Cup

The Belgian made history by becoming the first rookie to win four points on his Ryder Cup debut. He embraced the experience and produced golf of the highest order, capped off by a come-from-behind victory over JB Holmes in the crucial third match of the Sunday singles.

Si Woo Kim

The Korean won the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship at the age of just 21 – one of five top-ten finishes. The rookie finished the season 17th in the FedExCup with earnings of more than $3m.

Jeung-hung Wang

Kim’s Korean counterpart won back-to-back European Tour titles at the Trophee Hassan II and the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Emilliano Grillo

Grillo won the final event of the 2015 Web.com Tour season to earn himself a PGA Tour card for 2016. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best young players on the circuit. He won the Frys.com Open in his first start as a full member and finished the season 11th in the FedExCup standings.

Outstanding Contribution to the Game

Arnold Palmer

‘The King’ won seven Majors, changed the course of professional golf, served as a phenomenal role model and endeared himself to everyone with his swashbuckling style, warmth and sense of humour

Gary Player

The Black Knight continues to serve as a wonderful ambassador for the sport, despite entering his 80s last year

Ernie Els

Much like his compatriot, the ever-popular Els continues to represent the game of golf around the world. He’s involved in charitable initiatives, encouraging the next generation, course design and more

Martin Hawtree

The celebrated architect is one of the most influential in the world today. He’s been responsible for countless world-class courses, including Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire – a layout heralded as a modern masterpiece.

Tim Finchem

The PGA Tour commissioner has been in his role for 26 years. In that time, he’s helped build the brand and turn the circuit into one of the most compelling products in all of sport.

