Watch England Cricketer Ben Stokes Launch it 313 Yards

England cricketers Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler were joined by legendary commentator David Lloyd at High Legh Park Golf Club in Cheshire to take part in the Cricketer’s Cup Challenge.

The trio had a long-drive contest, a nearest the pin challenge and then took to the putting green. Find out who came out on top in the video below.

Ben Stokes’ 313 yard hit would suggest that he should have tried out for the American Golf Long Drive Championship that recently concluded.

American Golf Cricketer’s Cup Challenge:

It’s been a stellar summer for American Golf with three big competitions all reaching thrilling finales.

Their Long Drive Contest concluded with three winners in Lucas Dornan, Rebecca McGinley and Anton Reader who will now take part in the World Long Drive Championship in Oklahoma next month.

The Junior Championships saw a number of worthy winners crowned at Gainsborough Golf Club and the recent Finals Day was a huge success, taking place on the iconic Brabazon Course at The Belfry.

Stokes, Butter and ‘Bumble’ as he’s known also took part in a golfing Q&A where they revealed their handicaps, their favourite courses and more, see the video below.

Golf Q&A with Stokes, Buttler and Bumble: