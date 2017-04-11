Catch up with the latest news from around the world in golf

This Week In Golf: April 10 – 16

Play Stoke Park’s renovated nine on this month’s Open Day

Stoke Park Country Club in Buckinghamshire, which boasts 27 Harry Colt-designed holes, is renovating each loop of nine in turn across three consecutive winters and the middle nine, the Alison course, is reopening soon with an open day set for 29th April.

Refurbishment of the Alison nine – laid out by legendary course designer Colt in 1908 – includes improving the definition of the bunkering, the addition of new tees and an extensive reworking of the water features on holes 12 and 17, plus some cosmetic tweaks to the water hazard on 16.

Related: Stoke Park reopens Colt course

To register your interest in attending the open day at Stoke Park, on April 29, contact James Jewell on 01753 476348 or email JJewell@stokepark.com.