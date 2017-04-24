Catch up with the latest news from around the world in golf

This Week In Golf: April 24 – 30

Parley GC’s new course sees first ace

The first ever hole-in-one on Parley Golf Centre’s new course has been sunk – by club secretary Simon Hentrich.

It’s his first hole-in-one in more than 40 years playing the game and he ‘jumped up and down and shouted’ as it dropped. The course is part of the Dorset centre’s £250,000 investment programme which also includes a major new short game practice area, indoor coaching facilities and academy holes.

Las Colinas G&CC install new Trackman 3e

Las Colinas Golf & Country Club in Alicante, Spain has installed Trackman 3e technology, offering visiting golfers the chance to benefit from the same performance analysis used by the very best on the PGA and European Tours.

Trackman provides scientifically-accurate figures through data, video and overlay graphics, which golfers at the resort will be able to use in lessons and when honing their games.