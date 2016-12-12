Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf

This Week In Golf: Dec 12 – 18 2016

Scott Hend Wins Asian Tour Order of Merit

Scott Hend has become the first Australian to win the Asian Tour Order of Merit. Hend, who represented Australia in the Olympics, has had the season of his life, winning twice on the Asian Tour to amass $1,004,792 for the season. He also had his best season in Europe where he finished 27th on the Race to Dubai and reached a career-high 59th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

The 43-year-old said: “It’s quite special. Obviously winning any Order of Merit anywhere is very special, and this will stay with me forever.”

Padraig Harrington signs new deal with Wilson Golf

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington has signed a new multi-year deal with Wilson Golf that will see him reach a milestone of 20 consecutive seasons playing Wilson Staff clubs on Tours around the world.

The Irishman won his first European Tour title in eight years at the recent Portugal Masters, where he used the new FG Tour V6 irons that he put into his bag for the first time that week. “My association with Wilson Golf is currently one of the longest in the sport and I’m proud to be renewing our agreement for more years to come, the new V6 irons are exceptional.”