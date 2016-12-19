Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf

This Week In Golf: Dec 19 – 25 2016

Ian Poulter Receives PGA Recognition Award

12-time European Tour winner Ian Poulter, who began his career as a young PGA assistant pro back in the 1990s, received a PGA Recognition Award for his outstanding contribution to the game at the annual PGA lunch at Grosvenor House.

The 40-year-old Ryder Cup hero follows in the footsteps of several golfing legends to have won the award including Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo and Colin Montgomerie.