This Week In Golf: Feb 13 – 19

George O’Grady to become new European Tour ambassador

The European Tour has announce that George O’Grady CBE, who was Chief Executive from January 2005 until August 2015 and from then until now as President of International Relations, is to take up the role of European Tour Ambassador with immediate effect.

The move will continue O’Grady’s association with the Tour, which began in 1974 when he joined as a Tournament Administrator after a spell in the City of London.

American Golf announce free golf shows across the UK

American Golf has announced a partnership between itself, the European Tour and Sky Sports which will see four free consumer golf shows launched across the UK in 2017.

The free-of-charge shows will take place at the Manchester Event City, London ExCel and at two European Tour events – the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links and the British Masters at Close House.