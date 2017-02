Catch up with all the latest news from around the world in golf

This Week In Golf: Feb 20 – 26

£250,000 bonus for 4 EuroPro wins in 2017

The HotelPlanner.com PGA EuroPro Tour will pay a quarter of a million pound bonus should a player win four tournaments on the 2017 schedule.

This exciting bonus has been made possible by tour title sponsor HotelPlanner.com, along with Matchroom Sport and takes the total prize money available this season to £1.2million.