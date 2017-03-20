Catch up with all the latest news from around the world in golf. By James Stroud

This Week in Golf: Feb 20 – 26

The Shire London welcomes Thomas Bjørn as Honorary Captain

The European Ryder Cup Captain for 2018 has been named as Shire London’s honorary captain and will represent the Golf Club for 2017/2018.

Related: The Shire Course Review

During his two year Honorary Captaincy at the Shire London the 46 year old will hold a new event, the Thomas Bjørn Trophy, the first of which will be contested in September 2017.

New ‘one size fits all’ golf glove

ZOOM golf gloves, a new brand from the design team behind BIG MAX trolleys, is launching into the worldwide golf market this spring with their first range of gloves that are designed to fit any golfer’s hand perfectly.

Related: How to choose the right golf glove

Using the latest in compression wear technology ZOOM fits to the individual golfer’s hand rather than expecting the hand to fit a standard sized glove.