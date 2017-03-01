Catch up with the latest news from around the world in golf

This Week In Golf: Feb 27 – Mar 5

American Golf sign first Tour player

American Golf is proud to announce the signing of its first Tour player sponsorship with Ladies European Tour rookie, Elizabeth Mallett.

On her ninth birthday Elizabeth picked up her first ever golf club at an American Golf store. She went on to have an impressive amateur career and now works at the company’s Sutton Coldfield store, so it’s only fitting that on turning Pro the Midlander would choose to work with the brand that’s played such a significant role in her career to date.