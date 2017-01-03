This Week In Golf: Jan 02 – 08 2017

Sky Sports to show all 5 women’s majors in 2017

Sky Sports, the UK’s main golf broadcaster, has announced it will show all five women’s majors in 2017, including the British Open for the first time, after a hugely successful 2016 which saw them show their first Open Championship. In 2016 Sky Sports showed:

·         7,800 hours of golf, 14% more than in 2015, including over 50 hours of live coverage from The Open.
·         The Open’s opening tee shown live for the first time in UK TV history.
·         All four Majors for the very first time too, as well as The Ryder Cup.
·         New technology such as The Open Zone, wire cam and augmented reality for key holes and players’ swings.