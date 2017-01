Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf

This Week In Golf: Jan 09 – 15

John Daly Signs With Vertical Groove Golf

Two-Time Major Champion and the #1 driver on the PGA TOUR Champions, John Daly, has signed a multi-year deal with Vertical Groove Golf.

The American will now tee off with the Vertical Groove Driver when competing on the PGA TOUR, PGA Tour Champions and other professional golf tournaments in 2017 and beyond.