Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf

This Week In Golf: Jan 16 – 22

Danny Willett becomes global ambassador for DESCENTE clothing

Masters champion Danny Willett has launched the new year by embarking on a new partnership and becoming a global brand ambassador for leading luxury sportswear company DESCENTE.

The world number 11 from Sheffield has signed a long-term golf and athletic apparel sponsorship deal to showcase the trend-setting brand’s golf clothing collection, and will wear DESCENTE for the first time at this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.