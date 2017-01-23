Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf

This Week In Golf: Jan 23 – 29

PING unveils new ‘G Le’ family for Ladies

Engineered specifically for women by combining performance-enhancing innovation with considered aesthetics, PING has unveiled details of its new G Le (Ladies edition) family for women.

Built on the success of the popular men’s G series platform, the G Le range utilises all of the company’s industry-leading technologies to help ladies play their best, lower their scores and enjoy the game more. Highlighted by a new navy/mint colour scheme, the range includes a driver, fairway woods, iron/hybrid set and three putters.