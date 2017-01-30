Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf

This Week In Golf: Jan 30 – Feb 5

Chris Wood opens new Mizuno fitting centre at Burnham and Berrow

Three-time European Tour winner Chris Wood has opened a new Mizuno fitting centre at GM Top 100 course Burnham and Berrow in Somerset.

It is the 14th centre of its kind in the UK and Ireland, with others based at venues including Gleneagles, Celtic Manor, Royal Birkdale and Woburn Golf Club.

Paul McGinley’s pro golfers win Abu Dhabi Invitational

The Ryder Cup-style event saw McGinley’s side beat Peter Schmeichel’s Celebrity All-Stars 13-6. All competitors played from the back tees with the professionals playing off a +5 handicap.

Among the stars lining up in the field for the tournament were football legends Peter Schmeichel, Ruud Gullit, Dwight Yorke and Roberto Di Matteo, cricketers James Anderson, Brian Lara and Jacques Kallis, rugby union World Cup winners Mike Tindall and David Campese and pop star Ronan Keating.