This Week In Golf: June 12 – 18

Titleist celebrates 69 years at #1 ball at the US Open

The longest winning streak in golf will be extended when the first golfers tee it up for the US Open as Titleist celebrates 69 years as the #1 ball at the prestigious Major Championship.

The overwhelming majority of players will rely on Titleist golf balls as they take on the untested Major venue, which will be one of the longest and most challenging layouts in tournament history.

To celebrate the continuation of this historic run, Titleist is offering a limited number of #69 special play number Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls, packed in limited edition US Open packaging.

Jimenez to design Las Colinas short game facility

After making an initial site visit earlier this year, 21-time European Tour winner Miguel Angel Jiménez will head to Las Colinas, near Alicante, later this year to oversee the design and construction of the new short game facility. It promises to be one of the best of its kind on the continent.

Jimenez commented, “Work is already under way and I look forward to watching the development progress over the coming months and to opening the Las Colinas Short Game Facility in the Autumn, I hope that players of all abilities will enjoy the new practice area.”