Catch up with all the latest news from around the world in golf. By James Stroud

This Week in Golf: Mar 27 – April 2

Lamkin Celebrate The Masters

In celebration of the first Major of the season, Lamkin have introduced a special edition of two of their most popular grips.

Available in green and gold, the Lamkin Z5 and SINK putter grips are available for purchase now.

Golf Tourism England (GTE) Release Their Fourth Video Illustrating The Best Of The Atlantic Links

In their fourth in a series of five videos, GTE showcase the Atlantic Links as one of the most spectacular regions to play golf in England.

Featured in the video includes courses such as Burnham & Berrow, Royal North Devon, Saunton East and West, Trevose and St Enodoc. View the video here: GTE Atlantic Links

Titleist Golf Ball Promotion Returns For 2017

Titleist’s Loyalty Rewarded Promotion offers one dozen New Pro V1 or Pro V1x free with every three dozen purchased.

The promotion runs until 24th April and entails that a maximum of one dozen will be offered free per customer.

Golf Genius To Offer New GolfSixes Format To Clubs Across The UK

The GolfSixes event will debut in May and features 16 pairs of differing nationalities playing greensomes match play over six holes.

Following the launch of the unique new format, Golf Genius will provide clubs and societies around the UK with the opportunity to hold GolfSixes events.

The Els Club Desaru Coast – Valley Course Set To Open

The Valley Course, located in South-East Malaysia in the state of Johor, is set to open for public play on the 31st March.

The course has been founded by fellow Major Champions and Golf Hall of Famers, Ernie Els and Vijay Singh.