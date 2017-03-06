Catch up with all the latest news from around the world in golf

This Week In Golf: Mar 6 – 12

History maker Lydia Hall wins Welsh pro golfer award

Lydia Hall claimed the Golf Union of Wales Tour Professional of the Year Award after making history as the first woman to beat the men in a British professional golf tournament at the Wales National PGA Championship.

Walker Cup hopeful David Boote won the Amateur of the Year Award, Pyle and Kenfig were the Club of the Year, in an award ceremony at Ryder Cup venue Celtic Manor sponsored by Future Financials.