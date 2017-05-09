Catch up with all the latest news from around the world in golf

This Week In Golf: May 8 – 14

World’s oldest course set to undergo £10m revamp

A £10million plan has been unveiled to breathe fresh life into a six-time Open Championship venue and the oldest continuously-played golf course in the world, Musselburgh Links.

Related: The UK&I Top 100 golf courses

The aim is to recapture the long-lost ‘heritage’ to take it back to its Victorian-era (circa 1896) set up, when its importance and significance to the game of golf was at its peak.

Related: The forgotten Open Championship venues

Musselburgh Links – The Old Course in East Lothian outside Edinburgh, which can trace its origins back to the middle ages – is set to be ‘regenerated, restored and recreated to the style and reputation of its former glory’. The £10m will be spent over seven years with a plan to create 40 new jobs in the process.