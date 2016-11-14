Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf

This Week in Golf: Nov 14- 20 2016

The Belfry Named Europe’s Best Golf Hotel

The Belfry Hotel & Resort has been announced as Europe’s Best Golf Hotel at the 2016 World Golf Awards in Portugal. The World’s only 4-time Ryder Cup host resort also retained the titles for England’s Best Golf Hotel and England’s Best Golf Course for a third successive year.

James Stewart, The Belfry’s Resort Director commented: “We were absolutely delighted to have retained our titles as the Best Golf Hotel and Golf Course in England for the third consecutive year, but to have taken the European crown and be recognised alongside some of the world’s leading resorts is a huge honour.”

Las Colinas Retains ‘Spain’s Best Golf Course’ Award

For the second year running, Las Colinas Golf & Country Club has been crowned as Spain’s Best Golf Course in the World Golf Awards that took place in Portugal over the weekend.

The category of ‘Spain’s Best Golf Course’ is judged on a wide range of specifications from immaculate course conditioning and layout, to exceptional front of house experience and service.