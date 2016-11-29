Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf

This Week in Golf: Nov 26 – Dec 1

Danny Willett Nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Masters Champion Danny Willett has been nominated for the 2016 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award. Willett became the first Englishman since Nick Faldo in 1996 to win the Green Jacket.

The man from Sheffield is bidding to become the first golfer to win BBC SPOTY since Nick Faldo in 1989. The world number 11 also won the Dubai Desert Classic this year and represented GB at the Olympic Games in Rio.