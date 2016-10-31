This Week in Golf: Oct 31- Nov 06 2016

All the latest stories from this week in golf that you may have missed

Rory McIlroy Pulls Out of Turkish Airlines Open

gettyimages-619192316

Defending Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy has pulled out of this week’s European Tour Final Series opener in Antalya after a recent rocket attack in the region.

The world number two told AFP, “It was weighing on my mind and I slept a lot better knowing that I’d made a decision. The fact that I have won the FedEx Cup this year and that I have won the Race to Dubai before made the decision a little bit easier.”