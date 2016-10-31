This Week in Golf: Oct 31- Nov 06 2016

All the latest stories from this week in golf that you may have missed

Rory McIlroy Pulls Out of Turkish Airlines Open

Defending Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy has pulled out of this week’s European Tour Final Series opener in Antalya after a recent rocket attack in the region.

The world number two told AFP, “It was weighing on my mind and I slept a lot better knowing that I’d made a decision. The fact that I have won the FedEx Cup this year and that I have won the Race to Dubai before made the decision a little bit easier.”