This Week in Golf: October 24-30 2016

All the latest stories from this week in golf that you may have missed

Portugal Masters Champion Padraig Harrington Uses New Wilson FG Tour V6 Irons

The Irishman won the Portugal Masters and revealed that he used the new Wilson FG Tour V6 irons which will be available next year. He also used a Taylormade AeroBurner driver, a Taylormade M2 fairway wood, Wilson Staff FG Tour PMP wedges and the Wilson Staff Infinite South Side putter.

PING President & COO Doug Hawken Announces Retirement After 45 years

After a distinguished 45-year career that saw him advance from assistant to the production manager all the way to PING’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Doug Hawken announced his retirement today, effective January 31, 2017. He will remain on the PING Board of Directors.

“I speak for the entire Solheim and PING families when I say how extremely grateful we are for the impact Doug has had on the company in the last 45 years,” said John Solheim, PING Chairman & CEO.